Texas man arrested with hatchet at Texarkana Walmart

By TRACY GLADNEY

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A man carrying a hatchet in the front of his pants on Friday rushed up to and scared shoppers in the parking lot of the Texarkana Walmart, yelling and making no sense, authorities said.

Jerry Toney, 25, of Texarkana, Texas never took the hatchet out of his pants, but the Texarkana Texas Police Department said when officers arrived Toney was entering a truck reported stolen from Wood County, Texas.

Toney also matched the description of a suspect who earlier that day was reported with bizarre behavior at the Cinemark Theater nearby but had left before police arrived.

Toney was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle at the Walmart parking lot, where police recovered the hatchet and a baton that Toney said he needed for protection.

Toney was then booked into the Bi-State jail. His bond is set at $50,000.

