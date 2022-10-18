Subway dispute over dropped phone turns deadly in Queens

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

New York, NY (KABC) — A 50-year-old man is under arrest after a fight with another subway rider ended with that man fatally struck by a train in Elmhurst, Queens.

The suspect was standing near the platform of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave. station at around 4:45 p.m. Monday when 48-year-old Heriberto Quintana bumped into him while walking by.

The contact sent the suspect’s cellphone tumbling onto the subway tracks.

The suspect told the victim to go get his phone. He refused, and the two began arguing in Spanish.

Pushing and shoving and a fight ensued, culminating with the victim falling to the subway tracks, where he was struck by an F train leaving the station.

Quintana, of Queens, was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

The suspect, Carlos Garcia, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter.

It was the ninth killing in the city’s subway system this year, and the 10th in transit.

NY Congressman Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor, used this latest subway attack as a backdrop to outline his plan to deal with crime.

Zeldin and his runningmate, Alison Esposito, who is a veteran of the NYPD, appeared outside the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave. station Tuesday to demand change.

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul says she’s been “laser-focused” on fighting crime since day one.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.