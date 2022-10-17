Protesters camp out near councilman’s home to call for his resignation

By Tim Pulliam and Irene Cruz

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A group of protesters who believe Los Angeles Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo should resign are now camping out at de León’s home to make their voices loud and clear.

Cedillo and de León were heard on a leaked audio recording participating in a conversation with racist remarks involving Nury Martinez, the councilmember who has now resigned.

A group with Black Lives Matter is camping out near de León’s home to ramp up the pressure on the embattled councilman. The protest started Sunday morning, and protestors were still there early Monday morning.

They also want redistricting decisions and other policies that the councilmembers worked on affecting the Black community to be reviewed. Among other things, the councilmembers were overheard plotting how to gerrymander district lines in favor of Latinos.

“I think the most important thing is that the context of the conversation was redistricting. So you can see how these prejudicial beliefs, anti-Black beliefs permeate into our system and into our policies,” said protester Michael Williams. “So now all of our policies have to be put into question, every vote de León and Gil Cedillo and Nury were part of have to be called into question for their anti-Blackness.”

Another group showed up to the area to demonstrate support for de Leon and say he should remain in office. They say he has been a champion for immigrants’ rights in Los Angeles.

“Kevin is an adult,” said Juan Jose Gutierrez with the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition. “He knows the seriousness of the situation. It is his responsibility to take the step that he feels is most appropriate. Whether that’s resigning or not is his decision.”

“We respect the work that he’s done. That’s why we are here. We know that he is not a racist.”

Still, protestors stood firm in their views.

“It doesn’t matter what personal things he’s done for people. It doesn’t matter how he’s helped a particular group of people. We want representation that helps everyone,” Williams said.

The City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and is expected to be held virtually.

