13-year-old boy arrested in killing of Highland Park store clerk struck in head with scooter

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk who was struck in the head with a scooter while attempting to stop shoplifters in Highland Park, authorities said Thursday.

In a statement announcing the arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying additional suspects in the case who remain at large.

Steven Reyes, 68, was attacked about 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 100 block of East Avenue 40, and he died the following day, the LAPD said.

“When officers arrived they located a victim suffering from blunt force trauma to his head,” police said in a statement. “It was determined that four suspects, who appeared to be young in age, entered the business and several of them attempted to steal various items. When a second store clerk attempted to stop the suspects a struggle ensued. The victim attempted to aid that clerk and suspect-1 struck the victim on his head with a scooter.”

The name of the boy in custody was not released because he is a minor. Police said the other suspects are one male and two females.

On Monday, a vigil was held at the store where a makeshift memorial included flowers, letters and notes for Reyes’ family.

Nelle Reyes, the victim’s daughter, said her father came to the U.S. from the Philippines for a better life.

She said what her dad did was consistent with who he was: a hard worker and always wanting to do the right thing.

Now, she said she and her family were leaning on the community for support.

“As Filipinos, we’re very family-centered,” the daughter said. “We all take care of our elderly. That’s exactly what he was doing, he was taking care of his mom, you know? Trying to work another job that he can help around the house financially.”

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the victim’s family.

“Here in LA is where he met his wife and started a family. He is a son, a father, a brother, a good friend and a hard worker,” a statement on the GoFundMe page said. “Steven had a loving heart and cared for everyone and always made sure that his family was safe.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.