Person of interest in unsolved murders of New Hampshire couple in police custody in Vermont

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A person of interest in the unsolved murders of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont on an unrelated warrant.

South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody “without incident” Wednesday at the town library. He was arrested on a warrant out of Utah. He was arraigned on the probation violation via video link Thursday and ordered held without bail.

Police said Clegg is homeless and is “a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year.”

South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, N.H. police.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Concord, N.H. Police Chief Bradley Osgood later confirmed Thursday that Clegg is a person of interest in the unsolved case of a Concord couple found murdered on the walking trails near their apartment complex in April.

Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife Djeswende (Wendy) Reid, 66, went out for a walk on Monday, April 18 and were reported missing by their family two days later. They were found shot to death on a walking trail near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex in Concord on Thursday, April 21. Their deaths were ruled homicides and there have been no arrests.

“No one has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicides,” Formella and Osgood said in a joint statement Thursday. “The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

They said they were able to track down Clegg thanks to “significant investigative efforts by the Concord Police Department.”

Back in May, investigators released a sketch of a man who they said was a person of interest in the case.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

