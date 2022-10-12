Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams cited for assault in shoving incident

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A day after a cameraman filed a police report, Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams has been issued a citation.

Adams was seen on the Monday Night Football broadcast pushing down a photographer as he was walking to an Arrowhead Stadium tunnel after his team’s 30-29 loss.

Police said the photographer went to the hospital and then contacted law enforcement.

The citation was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court Wednesday morning, and it stated Adams “did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact upon [the victim] by pushing [him] to the ground using two hands causing whiplash and head ache. possible minor concussion.”

The NFL is also investigating Adams’ actions. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams could face possible punishment, including a fine or suspension.

A court date has been set for Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Kansas City Municipal Court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.