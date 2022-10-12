Deputies find bodies responding to welfare check request, criminal investigation underway

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

MACON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after Macon County authorities say two people were found dead by deputies at a home off Mack Branch Road.

Authorities say just before 10 pm on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to the Mack Branch Road home.

Upon arrival, deputies made entry into the home and the bodies were discovered.

The scene was immediately secured, and a criminal investigation was initiated.

Macon County investigators, with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation, remain on the scene at this time.

Due to this being an active scene and an ongoing investigation no other information will be provided at this time.

“I know a lot of people will be concerned with our lack of details that we are providing at this time,” said Sheriff Robert Holland. “We are in the preliminary stage of this investigation and while we are actively collecting evidence, we are also conducting interviews and gathering our facts. We do not want to release inaccurate information. We will release more information as soon as it is appropriate to do so.”

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 349-2104.

