3 Philly SWAT officers shot while serving warrant in West Poplar; suspect dead

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot while serving a warrant on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street in Philadelphia’s West Poplar neighborhood.

The officers were rushed to Jefferson University Hospital. They were all placed in stable condition.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was also shot. Police say the man engaged with officers first. He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

