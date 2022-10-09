Preventing theft: Police and auto shop hold event to mark catalytic converters

By Drew Marine

TIGARD Oregon (KPTV) — Tigard police and a local auto shop organized an event Saturday to mark catalytic converters and make them a little harder to steal, or at least, easier to recover.

Police said from September 2021 to September 2022, they’ve had 222 reports of stolen converters from Tigard.

“If we stop a vehicle, which we have in the past, we’ve seen catalytic converters in their vehicle but haven’t been able to associate it with a victim readily available,” said Tigard Police Chief Kathy Mcalpine. “So, should we see that with the marking and the rest of our agencies in Washington County see that, then they can perhaps follow up, connect the dots and we can hold somebody accountable for an actual theft.”

Community members were invited to bring their cars to Tigard SUV and Auto Repair and get a number painted and etched onto their converter for free. Nearly 50 people took advantage of the service.

Teri Zimmerly said she came because a former workplace had been hit with several catalytic converter thefts.

“So I thought this would be a good idea and I came out today,” Zimmerly said. “I can park outside now and not have to worry.”

