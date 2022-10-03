‘That’s who we depend on,’: Nebraska fish market braces for impact after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida

By Sarah Fili

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — One Omaha restaurant is wondering if the impact of Hurricane Ian will reach the metro.

Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market and Shucks Fish House survived the shutdown during the pandemic and supply chain issues that still put a strain on the industry.

They said there’s no chance they’ll close but some things may be hard to come by.

Absolutely Fresh is a hub in Omaha known for bringing in fish from around the globe.

That includes Florida parts of which were destroyed in Hurricane Ian.

“There’s an outside chance that particularly for the next couple of weeks, some things could be delayed or just not available and it isn’t that the fish disappear – it’s infrastructure,” said manager Brian Leimbach.

Leimbach said the system is already strained with inflation and a worker shortage. Any impact to ports and processing facilities will impact Omaha.

“If those are damaged and destroyed, they don’t just come back overnight. You’re rebuilding docks, you’re rebuilding boats, you’re rebuilding facilities. And that takes time. And I mean, it will be ripple effects with that, too,” Leimbach said.

Leimbach knows because he survived Ike.

“It’s tough. I was in a hurricane myself in Houston, and I was very fortunate compared to a lot of people there. But there’s a lot of suffering economically, physically,” Leimbach said.

He said grouper is a big seller at the market, much of that comes from Florida.

Leimbach knows there will be a shortage but is thinking more of those who will have to fish for it.

“Our hearts go out to them because, you know, if it wasn’t for a fisherman there or on any of the coasts, we couldn’t be here. You know that’s who we depend on,” Leimbach said.

Leimbach said with the pandemic, they’re used to change, and this is no different.

“It did teach us to roll with the punches. And that’s really what you have to do in this business,” he said.

Absolutely Fresh said the restaurant industry is resilient and will make changes as need be.

Leimbach said they will send support to Florida as soon as things are back up and running there.

