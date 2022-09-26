Skip to Content
Hotel evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide

By WCBS Staff

    NEW YORK (WCBS) — A hotel in Midtown had to be evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide.

Just before 3 a.m. Monday, about 15 people were forced out of the New York Manhattan Hotel on West 32nd Street.

Police said high carbon dioxide levels were detected, and there were fears of a possible gas leak.

Some tourists from Barcelona, Spain said they were jolted awake by emergency workers.

“We were sleeping, in the middle of the night, they knocked the door. I think supposedly a gas,” said Olga Matas.

The problem was reportedly caused by manhole fires nearby.

The FDNY and Con Edison responded to the scene.

