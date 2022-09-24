Halloween attraction opens despite still waiting for approval

By La’Nita Brooks and Meg McLeod

FLUSHING, Michigan (WNEM) — Friday was the grand opening of a long-awaited Halloween attraction in Genesee County despite not having final approval from the local planning commission.

Flushing Township Supervisor Frederick Thorsby previously told TV5 the scope of Michigan’s Haunted Musical in Flushing Township had changed, and the planning commission needed to review and approve an updated site plan.

Thorsby mentioned approval could have happened Thursday, Sept. 22 during a special planning commission meeting, but that meeting was later scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26.

Despite that, owner Alberto Dimatteo moved forward with today’s grand opening.

Dimatteo describes the Halloween attraction as “non-stop nostalgia” for people of all ages.

“We have a family-friendly hayride where we have tour guides in character,” Dimatteo said. “They’re going to take our guests through the woods on three haunted musical sets where our cast is going to perform musical numbers about three minutes each and it’s about a 35-minute ride.”

Guests can expect to encounter several creatures as they travel through the woods, such as witches, a magical troll and an evil doctor.

The spooky musical runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Halloween.

“There’s no blood, gore, no jump scares no profanity we’re definitely a family friendly attraction,” Dimatteo said.

