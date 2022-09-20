Varsity football team suspended while school investigates group chat

By Maricela De La Cruz

AMADOR COUNTY, California (KCRA) — The Amador High School varsity football team is off the field as the school district investigates a chat thread associated with the 30-player football team. Three staff members have also been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

In a letter to parents, school district officials said in part, “We ask that the community allow us to go through the full investigative process. Minor students are involved and we wish to keep their right to confidentiality a priority. As we work through the investigation, we will provide additional information to the community when appropriate.”

KCRA 3 has not confirmed the contents of the chat thread.

School district officials couldn’t confirm whether the three personnel on administrative leave are getting paid. The Amador varsity football team has six staff members.

Lisa Isaacson’s son plays on the team and believes that school administrators disagree with the decision and believes that administrators could be doing a better job in the investigation.

“It’s impacting everything from now until the future with all the other students and with everybody. The kids are not having practice. They don’t even know when they’re returning to football. They don’t even know what the whole situation is. Everything got taken out of proportion and nobody knows the real story.”

