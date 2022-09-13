Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in wilderness area

By Kari Barrows

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area.

Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.

Members with Transylvania County’s squad arrived in the area shortly before the hiker was located. Officials say the hiker was injured and unable to walk out so crews had to carry the person down.

All crew members made it out of the woods shortly after nightfall on Sunday and the scene was cleared around 8:30 p.m., officials say.

“We thank our members for responding to the mutual aid, and appreciate the opportunity to serve alongside our neighbors at the Haywood County Rescue Squad,” Transylvania Rescue Squad said in a post on social media.

The Shining Rock Wilderness Area encompasses over 18,000 acres in the Pisgah Ranger District of Western North Carolina.

