House of Commons to hold ‘special session’ Sept. 15 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II

By Rachel Aiello

Sept. 10, 2022 (CTV Network) — Members of Parliament will return to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a “special session” to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, the federal government announced Saturday. The House of Commons will sit on Thursday, Sept. 15 for the event in honour of Canada’s longest-reigning sovereign. There, MPs will be given the opportunity to pay tribute to her life and legacy. “I have spoken with all House leaders… We look forward to honouring her life of service, dedication, and strength,” said Government House Leader Mark Holland. This special event comes ahead of the opening of the fall sitting, which was meant to happen Sept. 19. However, to accommodate Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral and the Canadian commemorations also taking place that day, the beginning of the fall sitting is being delayed by one day, to Sept. 20. Canada’s commemorative service is set to be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa. Guests at the invite-only ceremony in Ottawa will include government officials, foreign dignitaries and “representatives of organizations with whom Her Majesty had a close connection.” The ceremony will also be livestreamed for the public. With files from CTV News’ Tom Yun

