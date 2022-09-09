Catalytic converters stolen from more than 15 buses used by Omaha Public Schools

By Jake Anderson

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Catalytic converters were stolen from more than 15 buses used by Omaha Public Schools during Labor Day weekend, according to an Omaha police report.

On Sept. 6, an officer responded to a Student Transportation of America depot, located near S. 54th and L streets, for a report that 16 buses had catalytic converters removed, according to the police report.

At the scene, the property manager told an officer that between the evening of Sept. 2 and the morning of Sept. 6, the north side fence had been cut, and entry was made to the enclosed fence area, according to the police report.

The catalytic converters were removed from 16 buses along the north fence line, according to the police report.

Surveillance video was requested from Omaha’s Buena Vista High School, which is located northwest of the bus depot, according to the police report.

The incident is under investigation.

