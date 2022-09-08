British diplomats make a stop in Texarkana

By JULIE PARR

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — The British made a stop in Texarkana.

British Consul General Richard Hyde visited with city leaders at Texas A&M Texarkana as part of his great british tour of Texas. One of the goal’s of the trip was to highlight the close economic links that the United Kingdom has with the local region.

Hyde also helped plant a tree as part of the Queen Green Canopy, an initiative honoring Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne.

“This trip is really about getting out and getting our boots dirty, and understand what’s going on. What drives people, politically, economically, and socially, and most importantly, academically,” said Hyde.

Hyde and his Houston-based staff made several stops Wednesday as part of his 2,500-mile road trip across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

