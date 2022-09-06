Farmworkers group continues rallying for workers rights amid heat at capitol

By Maricela De La Cruz

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The United Farm Workers (UFW) and its supporters aren’t backing down from asking for better workplace protections.

Under scorching temperatures and only protected by some pop-up tents, the UFW and supporters of the movement are on day seven of their 24-hour vigil at the State Capitol.

“We’re just asking for the bare minimum. Just give farm workers the opportunity to decide whether or not they want to have a union,” said Jessica Betancourt with United Farm Workers.

The UFW was pleased with President Joe Biden’s support of AB 2183 and hopes that this serves as a reminder to Gov. Gavin Newsom that the group will keep waiting outside for his signature. Meanwhile, some people showed their support for the movement on Monday by dropping off donations.

This hot Labor Day, UFW had another message: solidarity with farm workers.

“The community members that are here are aware that farmworkers are here every day in the fields regardless of the heat wave, pandemic, smoke,” Betancourt said.

Another group of farmworkers and supporters from San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Fresno are expected to join the group’s vigil on Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.