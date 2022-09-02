Coyote warning after dog killed, man mauled in separate Massachusetts attacks

By John Atwater

COHASSET, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts town is alerting residents after two reported coyote incidents, including one where a man and his unleashed dogs were attacked by a coyote.

Cohasset police said they received two reports of incidents involving coyote interactions last Saturday.

Police officers were dispatched to a home on Highland Avenue for an incident between seven coyotes and two dogs.

According to police, the dogs were off-leash when they were approached and attacked by the coyotes. One of the dogs involved in the incident was euthanized due to extensive injuries as a result of the attack.

“It’s been a tough week for us here.” Jeff Pratt, the owner of Bella, the dog that died in the vicious attack, said.

“It was almost coordinated effort. It was absolutely incredible,” Pratt said. “Three came out one way, four came around the back way and attacked the second dog. I had seven coyotes in my driveway.”

