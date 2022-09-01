Mother of 16-month-old found in ditch last week speaks out

By Katrenia Busch and Rayvin Bleu

MONTROSE, Michigan (WNEM) — A grieving mother is distraught over the murder of her young son.

The murder of 16-month-old Chaos Demilo, whose body was found last week in a ditch on Morrish Road near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township, has led to the arrest of the boy’s father – 39-year-old Michael Butler, of Mt. Morris Township.

“He was such a good kid. He was so loving. He didn’t deserve this,” said Christina McCarthy, the mother of Chaos Demilo,

McCarthy said her son’s death should have never happened.

“They gave all my kids to three dangerous people, and let them kill my baby boy,” McCarthy said.

The mother of four says her only son was taken away from her by Child Protective Services and was later given to his biological father, Butler. That decision was approved by a judge despite opposition from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

“He’s chaotic. He can’t handle Chaos. He’s never even been there. He rejected him, says he’s somebody else’s kid. I couldn’t even get him to bring me diapers,” McCarthy said.

Butler is accused of killing Chaos and placing his blanket-wrapped body in a ditch.

Investigators say the boy suffered a fractured skull.

Chaos was last seen alive on Aug. 9, according to McCarthy.

“They said he’s been dead from two to four weeks,” McCarthy said. “They knew he was missing. He never showed up to his visits. He would not produce or show the well-being of Chaos. I knew something was wrong. I could feel it.”

McCarthy says the claim by Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton that she was overwhelmed and unable to take care of her children is untrue.

“I’ve always been able to take care of my children no matter where or what’s going on. It’s in me. I would never leave my children in darkness. I’m their mother. I gave birth to them. I breastfed all them from my body,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said she doesn’t plan on having a funeral for Chaos, but can feel the love from the community.

“A little girl and her daddy showed up and the girl said, ‘daddy I feel like crying. Why do I, why do I want to cry so bad?’ And the man said, ‘honey because you have a kind heart.’ And it just moved me and I want to just go feel the love that people loved him,” McCarthy said.

Butler has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence.

