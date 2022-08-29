Neighbor shot dead trying to break up fight in Denver, victim’s family says

By Kati Weis

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A 41-year-old Denver man was killed early in the morning Sunday while trying to diffuse an argument in his neighborhood, his family tells CBS News Colorado. According to Tomás Jiménez’s family, he did not know the people who were fighting.

Denver police say a house party near 2700 42nd Avenue got out of hand early Sunday and a fight broke out in the street next to the house party.

Jiménez lived next door to the home where the party took place, his family says, but did not attend the party. His family tells CBS News Colorado that when he heard people arguing he went outside to diffuse the situation, but was tragically shot and killed.

Jiménez’s family says he was a beautiful person who always tried to help others, which is why he didn’t hesitate when a fight broke out near his home.

Sunday night, his family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil in his memory.

“We all know who Tomás was, he would have gave his shirt off the back for anybody,” his sister, Shalimar Jiménez, said at the vigil. “He was not a fighter, he was a lover. We all know that… He was not about this life, he wouldn’t want this.”

Jiménez’s neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, tells CBS4 he heard at least 30 shots. He said he tried to apply pressure to Jiménez’s wounds, and stayed with him until an ambulance arrived. He says gun violence in the neighborhood is becoming all too common, and he wants Denver Police to ramp up patrols in the area.

Another neighbor down the street, Elijah Tousignant, agrees.

“Denver’s going to have to do their job, and be out here patrolling,” Tousignant said. “These are good people, you’ve got kids in this house, kids in that house, my house, what’s it going to take for someone to get shot by a stray bullet?”

Denver police say one adult female and two female juveniles were also shot, but survived. Their condition is unknown at this time.

So far, police have not identified any suspects or persons of interest in this case.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.

