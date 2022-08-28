Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:52 AM

Winner finds $1,000 coin in Asheville location; more than 7,000 register for contest

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Thousands of people in Asheville competed Saturday for the chance to find a rare coin worth $1,000.

It was all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, which came to Asheville Saturday, Aug. 27.

According to organizers, close to 7,000 people registered to take part.

Puzzles with clues to the coin’s locations were sent to participants via email starting at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

It took about three hours for the coin to be found — at Leah Chiles Park.

Nasrin Azari was the winner!

Asheville is one of just six U.S. cities chosen to be a contest location this summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content