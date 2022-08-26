Sheriff subpoenas schools for records of former teacher charged with sexual assault

By Stephen Borowy

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has served subpoenas to school districts where a former teacher, who is charged with sexual assault, worked at.

Eugene Pratt, 57, of Davison, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and accused of sexually assaulting a former student on June 1, 2013.

Sheriff Chris Swanson is asking all personal records relating to Pratt be handed over to his office within a week.

According to Swanson, the schools that have been subpoenaed include Kearsley, Westwood Heights, Caniff, and New Paths in Flint.

Beecher Schools have already given the requested records, according to Swanson.

The sheriff is hoping to learn what the schools knew and how they handled any complaints against Pratt.

Pratt was a well-known teacher and administrator. His education career began in 1986 at Beecher Community Schools where he was a student teacher.

From there, he went on to Kearsley Community Schools, Hamady Community Schools, and Grand Blanc Community Schools where he served as a substitute teacher. After that, he worked as a teacher at Kearsley Community Schools until June 1999. He then worked at the Davison Athletic Club, and Hamady Middle and High School before returning to Beecher Community Schools in 2006 where he served as principal for Beecher Adult and Alternative Education until 2013.

Since Pratt’s arrest, Swans says tips have been pouring in from around the country. Pratt remains in the Genesee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

