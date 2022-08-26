Man convicted of sexual assault sentenced to 57 to 180 months

By Katrenia Busch

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A man who was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and furnishing alcohol to a minor has been sentenced, according to Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.

A jury found Remon Humphrey guilty on both charges on July 20.

On Friday, Aug. 30, Humphrey was sentenced by the Hon. Judge Mathew Steward in the 35th Judicial Circuit Court in Shiawassee County.

Humphrey was sentenced to 57 to 180 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections, the sheriff’s office said.

“The conviction was successful as the result of a several month-long investigation by Detective Sergeant Sean Gifford,” the sheriff’s Department said.

The investigation included a search warrant to Snapchat that yielded video evidence of the crimes that Humphrey was convicted of, the sheriff’s office said.

