Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house

By Nate Easton

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning.

Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.

Officers arrived and spoke with the 27-year-old driver who admitted to drinking alcohol before the collision, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman. Police say the driver provided breath samples with results of .088 and .080, above the legal limit of 0.08.

The driver was cited for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the home sustained significant damage.

