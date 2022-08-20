Massive fire rips through Excel Church Worldwide in Conyers

By Miles Montgomery

CONYERS, Georgia (WGCL) — A congregation in Conyers is left with ashes after a devastating fire on Friday evening.

Excel Church Worldwide posted multiple pictures on their Facebook page showing the remnants of the fire.

Emergency crews responded to 1151 Flat Shoals Road in Conyers with the church full of black smoke.

Fire crews performed vertical ventilation on the roof while Engine 9 went interior to look for fire. According to Rockdale County Fire Department officials, “a small fire was extinguished in the middle of the sanctuary, and on the second floor, another small fire was extinguished.

No reports of injuries or fatalities at this location.

CBS46 News has covered events at Excel Church Worldwide in the past.

In July, the church held a food distribution event for families in need.

“It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community amidst a pandemic where people are experiencing economic hardship,” Pastor K. Francis Smith, Lead Pastor of Excel Church previously told CBS46 News.

A video from 2020 shows a large Christmas party and toy giveaway where kids were allowed to take as many toys as they could carry.

Members said they normally get ready for food giveaways on the first of each month.

Rockdale County Fire Investigators also responded to the location and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

