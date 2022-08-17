Toddler alerts two sleeping adults that house is on fire

By Andrea Olson

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Thanks to a toddler alerting two adults who were sleeping in a home that caught fire, they were able to evacuate without any injuries.

Firefighters responded Tuesday before 10 a.m. to the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue, just off of East 25th Street, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release.

The homeowners were not inside the home but a man, a woman and a three-year-old boy were.

According to the release, the fire started in the upstairs back bedroom. The toddler alerted the two adults who were asleep in a basement bedroom. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely and call for help.

A crew with the fire department was driving nearby and responded to the home within 30 seconds.

“On arrival, they noted a small single-story home with smoke coming from all of the windows. They also noted that no smoke detectors were going off inside the home,” the release said.

Most of the fire was extinguished within eight minutes and firefighters were able to keep it from spreading throughout the rest of the home.

The Idaho Falls Police Department temporarily closed Caspian Avenue for traffic control.

According to the release, there is smoke damage throughout the home, making it unlivable. Estimated damages are not currently known.

While the point of origin for the fire was identified, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

