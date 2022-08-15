JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles

By Michaila Franklin

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other.

According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.

JPD said a person of interest is in custody.

The second incident involving two juveniles occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday at the 200 block of Rebelwoods Drive. Officers said a 15-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a 14-year-old girl on the left side of her chest.

The 14-year-old was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and is expected to live, authorities said. The 15-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, police said.

Both cases are under investigation.

