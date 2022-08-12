Skip to Content
Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg

By WABC Staff

    WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) — The New York City Department of Buildings is pouring cold water on plans for an unapproved rooftop pool in Brooklyn.

They discovered a 480-square-foot pool built on a roof in Williamsburg without permits or professionals involved in the installation.

The pool was discovered Tuesday, and the DOB ordered it drained and removed that day.

At 30×16 feet wide and 4 feet deep, the pool was holding nearly 60 tons of water on the roof of the occupied building.

The DOB said the building housed a day care center on the third floor.

Officials are reminding anyone who would like to have a pool to look into the proper permits required.

