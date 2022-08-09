Suspect arrested in 1982 cold case murder of Palo High student Karen Stitt

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SUNNYVALE, California (KPIX) — Using the latest advances in DNA technology, Sunnyvale cold case investigators announced Tuesday they have arrested a suspect in the September 1982 murder of 15-year-old Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt.

Detectives said 75-year-old Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested on Aug. 2 at his current place of residence in the town of Makawao on the island of Maui.

For nearly forty years, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detectives investigated all potential leads related to the case.

In 2000, a DNA profile was obtained from physical evidence at the crime scene and run through CODIS, the FBI’s national database, by SDPS. But there were no matches.

Utilizing new investigative techniques, detectives eventually identified Ramirez as the primary suspect. Ramirez’ DNA has since matched evidence located at the crime scene.

For nearly forty years, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detectives investigated all potential leads related to the case.

In 2000, a DNA profile was obtained from physical evidence at the crime scene and run through CODIS, the FBI’s national database, by SDPS. But there were no matches.

Utilizing new investigative techniques, detectives eventually identified Ramirez as the primary suspect. Ramirez’ DNA has since matched evidence located at the crime scene.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Santa Clara County where he will face charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances.

According to the district attorney’s website, Stitt had recently moved to the South Bay from Pittsburgh who was easing into the social life of Palo Alto High in 1982.

She frequently road El Camino Real bus routes to and from her boyfriend’s in Sunnyvale.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Santa Clara County where he will face charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances.

According to the district attorney’s website, Stitt had recently moved to the South Bay from Pittsburgh who was easing into the social life of Palo Alto High in 1982.

She frequently road El Camino Real bus routes to and from her boyfriend’s in Sunnyvale.

Around 12:30 a.m., Karen’s boyfriend dropped her off near a bus stop at the corner of El Camino Real and South Wolfe Road. She would grab the 22 back to Palo Alto and her father’s house.

The teenager was wearing a leather jacket, a striped shirt, pants and her boyfriend’s baseball hat with a Rush rock band insignia.

A delivery man found her body the next day. Thrown over a four-foot wall near the now-gone Honey Bee Restaurant, Karen’s naked body was bound with her own clothing. The hat lay nearby. She had been stabbed more than 60 times.

A machinist working late that night noticed an unusual and out-of-place truck. It was white, an old-fashioned panel truck with a stripe along its side. There was a rectangular sticker on its bumper. It was parked near where Karen’s body was later found. Its parking lights were on.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.