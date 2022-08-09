HPD looking for 2 armed robbers accused of slamming man into window in SW Houston

By Web staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houston police need your help identifying two suspects wanted in an aggravated robbery caught on camera where a man was slammed against a glass window.

The robbery happened around 7:50 p.m. on June 15. HPD released the surveillance video on Monday.

Police said the victim had just cashed a check at a corner store in the 6400 block of Bellaire when two suspects demanded his money at gunpoint in front of a washeteria.

Both suspects were armed with handguns, the victim told police.

The suspects then forcibly grabbed the man and slammed him against a glass window, causing it to break. They got away with his money, police said.

The suspects took off in a blue or gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo, according to HPD.

Both suspects are described as white or Hispanic males between the ages of 16 and 20.

The first suspect was wearing a black shirt, gray shoes, red socks and slides, HPD said. The second suspect has red curly hair and was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and no shoes.

