Man in custody after allegedly shooting woman in Palmdale, kidnapping her child

PALMDALE, California (KABC) — A man was taken into custody after authorities say he broke into a Palmdale apartment, shot a woman in the face and kidnapped her child.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on East Avenue R, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say the man did not know either of the victims.

Authorities say the man, who has not been identified, was holding the child hostage at gunpoint when they responded. Deputies were able to take the man into custody and the child, described as being between 10 and 12 years old, was not physically hurt.

The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not available.

