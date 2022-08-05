AT&T vendor caught using ‘N-word’ directed at teenager

By Crystal Bui and Miles Montgomery

SOUTH FULTON, Georgia (WGCL) — An unprovoked racial attack was caught on camera. A man soliciting for AT&T directed a racial slur at a South Fulton family’s teenage son.

The man was going door-to-door soliciting customers on Concord Loop in South Fulton.

A 16-year-old named Montrell Godley answered through the Ring camera and said he needed to talk to his father first. But that’s when the man walked away, and said, “Thanks for being a [racial slur].”

The man appears to use the derogatory term a second time, as he walks toward the driveway.

The family is shaken and traumatized by what they saw on camera.

“I was in shock. Because this is my first time ever having to deal with this. I didn’t expect that, and I was at a loss of words,” said Montrell Godley. “This is just something that no African American should accept.”

Montrell’s dad is just as frustrated as his son.

“That stuff is unacceptable. It’s offensive. It’s painful. It’s hurtful. And it can lead to long-lasting damaging scars,” said Aaron Godley.

He wants action, immediately.

“I don’t think that someone who has that type of hatred in their heart should be going into communities and to people’s homes,” said Aaron Godley. “Somebody needs to sit down and talk to him. I even would be willing to talk to him and explain to him, the damage that you caused with the choice of words that you used.”

After CBS46 News reached out to AT&T Thursday evening, an official said that they have terminated the relationship with the vendor.

AT&T released a statement saying:

“This vendor’s behavior is vile and offensive and goes against everything we stand for as a company. We have zero tolerance for what happened today and the relationship with this vendor has been terminated.”

