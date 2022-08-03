Cedar Falls community holds emotional memorial to remember Schmidt family

By KAYLA JAMES

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCCI) — An emotional goodbye to three family members murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park was held on Tuesday evening in Cedar Falls.

The Schmidt family was an active part of Cedar Falls. 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt were killed while camping last month. 9-year-old Arlo Schmidt survived the attack.

The celebration of life was about honoring and remembering the Schmidt family, taking care of Arlo, and coming together as a community to heal.

In front of a crowd and framed family pictures, friends of the Schmidts read letters sent by others filled with loving messages to the Schmidts and words of hope for Arlo.

