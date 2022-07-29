Fruit stand worker stabbed with screwdriver in unprovoked attack near Fort Greene Park

By Web staff

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Police say a man was stabbed in an unprovoked attack while working at a fruit stand in Brooklyn.

It was caught on camera Wednesday afternoon on Lafayette Avenue in Fort Greene.

Surveillance video shows the suspect grab the man from behind and stab him in the shoulder with a screwdriver.

Police said he took off running toward Fort Greene Park.

The victim was treated for a minor puncture wound.

