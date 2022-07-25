One adult and one child killed in crash involving Rail Runner train

By Sam Smith

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FELIPE PUEBLO, New Mexico (KOAT) — Two people have died, after a Rail Runner train collided with a vehicle, at a private crossing along State Road 313, near mile post 15. The accident occurred near San Felipe Pueblo.

State police say a Jeep Cherokee SUV was traveling on a private road toward State Road 313. When the vehicle started to cross a private railroad crossing, the Jeep was hit by the train on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

State Police say Derrick Tenorio and a 6-year-old child were in the Jeep at the time of the accident. Tenorio and the child died in the crash.

A spokesperson for Rail Runner says about 90 people were on board the train, which was heading southbound toward Albuquerque, when the accident took place. Those passengers were bussed to their destination.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.