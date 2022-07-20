Child advocacy group questions statement from governors campaign about CYFD

By John Cardinale

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A scorching summer day in northwest Albuquerque doesn’t stop Maralyn Beck from playing with her niece.

Beck’s love for children is something she has devoted her life to, she is the Executive Director of New Mexico Child First Network. She founded the organization in 2018, to improve the lives of children in foster care.

“When I heard your report, I felt extremely frustrated,” Beck said.

Beck said that in reference to a statement the governor’s campaign sent KOAT in a report that aired on June 8.

The statement read, “Governor Lujan Grisham created the Office of Children’s Rights to advocate on behalf of children and youth in care.”

The report centered around what each candidate for governor will do to reform CYFD.

“It’s devastating because so much of it is just patently incorrect,” Beck said about the statement.

In the original statement coming from the governor’s campaign, it said, in part, “The Lujan Grisham administration also strengthened the Substitute Care Advisory Council.”

“SB 242 in 2021 passed unanimously in the House and the Senate, and it would have strengthened the Substitute Care Advisory Council,” Beck said.

SB 242 was introduced during the 2021 legislative session. According to the New Mexico legislature website, it did pass unanimously in both the house and senate.

The bill would have provided submission, review, and resolution of grievances against CYFD pertaining to substitute care.

“Unfortunately, the Governor vetoed it,” Beck said.

On April 9, 2021, the governor signed a letter, vetoing the bill Beck says was made to help the Substitute Care Advisory Council. In the letter, the governor says she vetoed it because quote, “New Mexico’s Native American communities leadership was not consulted regarding SB 242.”

Target 7 found the website for the Substitute Advisory Council has a message at the bottom of their website, claiming the governor did not support them when she vetoed SB 242.

We asked the governor’s campaign why she vetoed the bill and they referred us back to the letter. They also sent us a statement saying in part.

“The Governor signed legislation (HB 46) to establish an independent office to provide legal representation and advocacy directly for families. Every step of the way, Governor Lujan Grisham prioritized putting children, parents, and families first and continues to lead by building consensus and delivering results for New Mexico.”

Beck says she will continue her work advocating for New Mexico’s children, but she says the only way to fix current problems in the system is to talk about them.

“This is a public health crisis it needs attention,” Beck said.

HB 46 was a bill signed during the 2022 session. It aims to create an Office of Family Representation and Advocacy. The office will operate independently as an “adjunct” agency in the executive branch of government and an appointive commission will oversee it.

Members of the Office of Family Representation and Advocacy will be appointed by the governor, Supreme Court and legislative leaders.

