‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A North Kansas City police officer has died from his injuries after he was shot in the line of duty.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest has been taken into custody after he shot Officer Daniel Vasquez during a traffic stop.

“[He was] a shining star for our department,” Police Chief Kevin Freeman said of the two-year officer with the North Kansas City Police Department. “All these are tragedies. But to see such a young person so early on his career lose his life to such senseless violence, it’s just unfathomable.”

Freeman said it marks the first time a North Kansas City Police Department officer has died in the line of duty.

Vasquez was transferred to KU Medical Center after initially being taken to North Kansas City Hospital. He died there from his injuries. Ofc. Vasquez was 32 years old.

“It turned from a sad day to a tragic day,” North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong said.

An online portal to donate to the officer’s family was being arranged for the public.

Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said Ofc. Vasquez was pulling a person over because of an expired temporary tag on the car when the driver fired his weapon at the officer.

A release stated Ofc. Vasquez had initiated the traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City.

Missouri State Highway Patrol had issued a Blue Alert for the suspect vehicle, which was an early-model 2000s gray Ford Taurus with the Missouri temporary license number 03GU43 that expired in 2018. The tag was previously registered for a Buick, police said.

A suspect surrendered himself and was taken into custody, Freeman said. He had not yet been identified as of 2:40 p.m.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that they were asked to conduct the investigation into the homicide of Ofc. Vasquez.

The KCPD said that the suspect turned himself in within their jurisdiction and that he remains in custody on an investigative hold. They also said they anticipate presenting the case to the Clay County Prosecutor for consideration of applicable charges.

