3 shootings within 30 minutes in Portland overnight, 2 dead

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Two more lives were lost in Portland as police investigate three more shootings within 30 minutes of each other early Sunday morning.

The first happened at 2:15 a.m. and a wounded man showed up at a hospital after a shooting on West Burnside. He is expected to recover.

While officers were investigating that first shooting in Old Town, they heard two shots fired a few blocks north. No one was injured.

Then at 2:52 a.m. police rushed to Southeast Belmont Street for another shooting. A man had died. A woman died later at a hospital.

Portland police said they had to bring in dayshift officers to help in the investigations.

