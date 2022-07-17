Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:52 AM

3 shootings within 30 minutes in Portland overnight, 2 dead

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Two more lives were lost in Portland as police investigate three more shootings within 30 minutes of each other early Sunday morning.

The first happened at 2:15 a.m. and a wounded man showed up at a hospital after a shooting on West Burnside. He is expected to recover.

While officers were investigating that first shooting in Old Town, they heard two shots fired a few blocks north. No one was injured.

Then at 2:52 a.m. police rushed to Southeast Belmont Street for another shooting. A man had died. A woman died later at a hospital.

Portland police said they had to bring in dayshift officers to help in the investigations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content