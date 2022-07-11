Witnesses recount pulling man to shore after jumping from Dog River Bridge

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A man jumped off the Dog River Bridge Friday afternoon and died, and FOX10 heard from witnesses who helped pull him out of the water.

Mobile police responded to a call concerning an unresponsive male found in the water, and it was boaters who helped pull him to shore. One of those was Cory Sheffield.

“We were putting the boat in about 4:30,” said Sheffield. “I put the boat in the water, and I was going to park the truck, and everybody at the River Shack was yelling at me to forget the boat and go under the bridge because somebody just jumped.”

Sheffield then bolted and does what he can to help save the diver.

“We jumped off the boat, then got him on the boat,” he said. “They pulled him to the dock, and he was breathing. He was having a really hard time breathing.”

That’s when George Finch saw what was going on and stepped in to help.

“Me and two other people that work here jump in the boat and pick him up, put him on the dock, and try and be there with him,” said Finch.

Paramedics arrived on scene, and the victim was airlifted to a local hospital. He died from his injuries.

Locals said at the highest point, the bridge soars to roughly 75 feet. They said the whole situation is rattling.

“You could tell he was in a ton of pain,” said Finch. “It was pretty crazy. You don’t expect to see something like that.”

He expressed deep condolences to the family.

“Prayers to the family and the whole situation,” said Finch. “Prayers to the lady that was watching him, that drove him up there. It’s pretty messed up circumstances for sure.”

Authorities have yet to release the victim’s name.

