BONDURANT, Iowa (KCCI) — The Amazon facility in Bondurant was evacuated due to threats on Tuesday evening.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Jordan Laurie. They say around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Amazon employees reported Laurie made threats to bring a gun back to the facility. He was arrested at a home in Johnston around 10:45 p.m.

A message from Amazon confirms that he is a former employee. A woman who works at the facility told KCCI that she and other workers were put on lockdown at first. Then, a few hours later, they were told to go home for the night.

Amazon will have increased security at the Bondurant facility Wednesday as an extra safety precaution. The company is also offering counseling to anyone who needs it.

Richard Rocha, a spokesperson for Amazon, submitted the following statement to KCCI:

“We take threats to our employees very seriously and are thankful to our team and the police who acted quickly to ensure our employees’ safety.”

