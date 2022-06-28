Man accused of molesting child on flight to Orlando, officials say

By KATIE SIVCO

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A 51-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly molested an underage girl on a flight to Orlando, according to U.S. Marshals.

Brian Durning was flying from Los Angeles to Orlando when the incident occurred on a Delta airplane in the early morning. He was taken into custody at the Orlando International Airport.

According to the arrest affidavit, the girl was sitting next to Durning on the flight while her family sat elsewhere on the plane.

Durning told investigators he ordered a glass of wine while on the plane and told officials he had also taken an Ambien, plus had a couple of beers at the airport before. He said in the interview he didn’t remember anything that happened.

A woman in the same row of seats was asleep while the alleged inappropriate touching happened, but when she awoke, the woman saw Durning quickly move his hand from the girl’s inner thigh, according to the report.

Officials say she asked the girl: “Did he touch you?” who then replied yes as she shook and cried.

The complaint explains the woman and the girl switched seats. A flight attendant and the girl’s family were notified.

Durning then tried to touch the woman who switched seats with the young girl, according to the report. He was then seated elsewhere, records show.

Durning faces a federal charge of sexual contact with a minor.

