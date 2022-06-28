Businesses vandalized by group during march in SE Portland

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Several businesses and a patrol vehicle were damaged Sunday night during a march in southeast Portland.

Just after 8 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a group of people marching near Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Hawthorne Street. Police said the march was a splinter group of a larger, peaceful demonstration which happened within Laurelhurst Park.

When officers arrived to the area, police said people began throwing projectiles at them, including commercial-grade fireworks, paint balloons and large rocks.

At one point, officers stop a vehicle which was involved in the march and impeding traffic. During the traffic stop, police said a group of people rushed toward the officers, throwing fireworks and rocks at them and their vehicles. One rock shattered the windshield of a patrol car.

Police said due to the limited number of officers available citywide and the fact that police response to emergency calls for service was being significantly impacted, officers left the area and continued to monitor the situation.

“Individuals who engage in violent activity or property destruction will be investigated and are subject to arrest and prosecution. Arrests do not always happen in the moment. PPB will continue to conduct follow-up investigations, make arrests, and forward cases to the Multnomah County District Attorney for prosecution. It is important to remember that although arrests are not always made at the scene, when tensions are high, this does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a release.

This past weekend, another group destroyed property and vandalized businesses, including a pregnancy resource center, in northeast Portland during a march.

Any businesses and community members who have surveillance cameras are asked to review footage to see if they captured any evidence that would assist with the investigations.

