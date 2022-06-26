Women learn legal methods of use of force, self-defense during seminar in North Carolina

By Lauren Brigman

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Local women gathered Saturday, June 25 to learn about how to legally protect themselves and their families.

A Justified Use of Force and Self-Defense seminar was held Saturday at an Asheville hotel.

The three-hour training included education about laws on the topic and what to expect if you have to use force in a situation.

The program was led by current and former law enforcement officers through a national concealed carry training group.

“I think when people learn the laws, they feel more safe. I think they also understand what they can and cannot do to defend themselves, and I think it gives them peace of mind,” said Ken Biltcliffe, firearms instructor for Focused Fire Training.

The organization holds classes across North and South Carolina.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.