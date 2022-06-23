Drive-by shooting injures 3 at Parkside Shopping Center in northeast Baltimore

By LOWELL MELSER

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a shopping center in northeast Baltimore.

Police were called just before 10 a.m. to the Moravia Mart at the Parkside Shopping Center on Sinclair Lane.

Police said officers found two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man shot. The victims were taken to hospitals.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates someone in a minivan drove past the victims and opened fire, hitting one of the men several times and hitting both of the other victims once.

One of the victims was able to run to the nearby Giant Food store to ask for help.

Police described to 11 News what they said was a very frightening scene, where more than 20 shell casings were left strewn on the ground. Evidence markers, bloody clothing and broken glass sat on the sidewalk.

“I watch ‘CSI’ and all that on TV, and I never imagined being in a situation where I would hear something like this. It was very scary,” said a witness who asked to remain anonymous and was inside a neighboring laundromat.

“I was sitting at my normal station right there and heard a lot of gunshots. I just jumped up and got one of the customers to run and get away because I wasn’t sure if they were going to come up here and shoot or whatever,” the witness told 11 News.

After the shooting stopped, the witness saw a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshots.

“The guy that got shot was laying on the ground. So, I grabbed a couple of towels that we have in the back. So, I went down to see if I could see where he was shot — there was so much blood — see if I could stop him from bleeding,” the witness said. “He was just saying, ‘Call my mother, call my mother.’ And, I was just trying to comfort him and tell him to hold on, please hold on, don’t die.”

The witness, recounting recent violence in Baltimore City, said: “Every day, you hear about somebody being shot. If it’s not a civilian, it’s a police officer or somebody’s grandmother, somebody’s child. It’s sad. I don’t know what we’re going to do. What can we do?”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

