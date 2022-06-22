Saint Joseph’s University Student Shot After Attempted Carjacking Near Campus: Philadelphia Police

By Matt Petrillo

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Saint Joseph’s University student is recovering Wednesday after Philadelphia police say he was shot during an attempted carjacking near campus. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2000 block of Upland Way.

Neighbors in Wynnefield Heights were startled to hear gunshots in their neighborhood last night.

Police say the student was trying to park his blue Subaru outback outside his apartment near Saint Joe’s University Tuesday night.

Then, as the 21-year-old student got out of his car, police say two men in ski masks pulled up in a van, announced the robbery, and then tried to steal the car.

Officers also say the suspects attempted to take the student’s keys, but a fight broke out and the victim was pistol-whipped before one of the suspects, then shot the student in his knee. The suspects then drove off without taking his vehicle.

Theodore Andrews called 911 and then rushed outside.

“I go downstairs and go out there to the guy and see what i can do for him,” Andrews said. “And he says he’s seen two men in masks and he tried, gave them a little tussle, they took his keys and put up a fight, but they shot him in the leg.”

The victim is now recovering at Lankenau Hospital and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.