Father of slain Trinity Gardens man: ‘In the name of Jesus, y’all put the guns down’

By Brendan Kirby

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The victim of a fatal gunshot on Sunday was just turning a corner in his life, according to his father.

Mobile police on Tuesday identified the victim as 23-year-old Karlos Cortez Pettway, who died in a house in the 1900 block of West Clark Avenue, just inside the Mobile city limits in the Trinity Gardens community. Police said the shooting occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

“Guys, y’all put the guns down – please,” said the victim’s father, Carlos Pettway. “In the name of Jesus, y’all put the guns down.”

The younger Pettway was “BigLo” to some of his friends. His dad said the family just called him Cortez.

The elder Pettway told FOX10 News that the shooting occurred at a house that his son often visited. But he said he has no idea what happened or who is responsible. He said his son, a Blount High School graduate, was getting ready to start work and trying to put past troubles behind him for the sake of his baby girl.

“He was getting his life together because he just had a daughter,” he said. “And so, she’s actually 4 months today. So, we’re gonna be there for her just like we was there for him.”

Lawanda Bennekin, a former Prichard police officer who lives a few blocks away, said she heard the ambulance and police sirens on Sunday. Bennekin, whose own son was a 2018 murder victim, said gunfire is a common occurrence in the neighborhood.

“Constantly – especially from that area. … It’s actually scary as my house has already received gunfire before,” she said. “I have grandkids. My neighbors have grandkids. We’re like scared to let ‘em come out and play because it’s daytime shooting, early-in-the-morning shooting, noon – just shooting.”

Meanwhile, Karlos Pettway’s father says he’ll focus on the happy times.

“He was a joyful kid. He loved to have fun and, you know, just pleasing to everybody in eyesight,” he said. “He was a good kid – very good kid. Like I say, you know, got into a little trouble, but like I say, he turned his life around and was on the right track. … We’re saddened, but we got 23 glorious years.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.