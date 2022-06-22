47 cats rescued at rest stop wait for new homes, adoption

By Web Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Forty-seven cats removed from a car last week are receiving a happy ending thanks to help from community members and other area animal rescues.

The Animal Humane Society took in all 47 cats after rescuing them from a rest stop alongside the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.

Two of the cats rescued were adopted together just two days after their rescue. Orange and Tabitha are the first to be adopted so far.

AHS says St. Francis of Assisi Animal Rescue and New Leash Rescue stepped in to provide help for each animal with the individualized care they needed.

Contributions from the community have also made it possible for AHS to cover the cost of care for the cats.

Most of the cats were treated for dehydration and minor hair loss and wounds, conditions AHS says are common with high populations of animals.

Each cat received vaccinations and medications as part of their treatment and will undergo spay or neuter surgery when ready.

The remaining cats will continue to receive the care they need until they are ready for a new home.

