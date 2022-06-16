Workers from more than 70 Nevada industries receive new protections to prevent heat-related illness

By Drew Andre

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Starting Wednesday, new protections are in effect for Nevada workers with the highest risk to heat exposure. It’s a federal program the state has adjusted for Nevada’s desert climate.

Nevada OSHA will inspect over 70 high-risk industries. These inspections will cover indoor and outdoor settings when the National Weather Service has issued a heat warning or advisory.

The program includes industries like construction, landscaping and manufacturing.

“Some kind of PPE whether it’s a hat or loose clothing, always have a cooler, jugs of water on site and even myself and upper management will stop by to check on the crews,” Daniel Barron with Rhino Roofing said.

Barron said temperatures on roofs are typically 20 degrees hotter than the actual temperature. When temperatures reach around 110 degrees they always cut the work day short.

“At that point we have to say it’s too hot we can no longer work,” Barron said. “Usually, our cut off when it comes to that heat duration is 12 p.m.”

The OSHA recommendations for businesses include training and providing personal protective clothing and equipment. Businesses should have engineering practice controls, which includes things like providing fans, shade or better ventilation. Another recommendation is allowing new workers to acclimate to the heat.

“If it’s the middle of the summer and you’re going to go work on a solar field where it’s a 120 degrees out there your body needs to get acclimated to the sun,” Tommy White with Laborer’s International Union Local 872 said. “You’re not going to be able to go right out there. Even some of our members if they’re used to working inside doing demolition at hotels and then they go outside, it takes a little bit of time.”

White said the new regulations could be helpful for newer businesses too.

“Some of the newer businesses that are coming into town that are not used to working in this type of weather need to get their new employees up to date on the regulations,” White said.

The state said there have been several reported worker deaths related to heat in recent years.

“I think this just raises the awareness to another level that’s really helpful for businesses in Nevada,” Nevada Department of Business and Industry Division of Industrial Relations administrator Victoria Carreon said. “We’ll look at the conditions at the time to see if they’re following the program they’ve put in place…and determine if the business is following its general duty to protect their employees from heat illnesses.”

