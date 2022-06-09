Man who left body in a trash can after fatal shooting convicted on first degree murder

By WAPT Staff

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II has announced a guilty verdict for a man related to a 2020 homicide on McDowell Road.

David Lee Course was convicted of first-degree murder in the February 2020 shooting death of Bernard Williams. Williams’ body was discovered in a trashcan in the backyard of an abandoned home on McDowell Road after being shot by Course.

Course is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office says they will be seeking life in prison for Course. “Our office will continue to hold those who do heinous crimes in our community accountable,” said Owens II. “Killing Mr. Williams and leaving his body in a trash can has cost David Lee Course the rest of this life behind bars.”

